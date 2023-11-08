Willaston pub to stage fundraiser for St Luke’s Hospice

The new landlord of a Willaston pub is set to stage a fundraiser in aid of St Luke’s Hospice.

Neil Turner, of The Nag’s Head on Wistaston Road, is hosting the event on November 18.

There will be live music from local singer Stan Allen as well as a silent auction with many donated prizes from local organisations.

Some are worth several hundred pounds, including exclusive Old Trafford suite tickets, signed footballs, vouchers, case of beer, free bar tab, free game of golf, various food prizes and many more.

Neil said: “St Luke’s is a charity close to my partner’s heart and to a lot of the regulars in the pub.”