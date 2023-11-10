2 hours ago
Three Crewe & Nantwich players to represent Sale Sharks Women

in Rugby / Sport November 10, 2023
C&N women to represent Sale Sharks WomenC&N women to represent Sale Sharks Women

Three young female Crewe & Nantwich RUFC players have been selected to play for Sale Sharks Women.

Regan Davies, 18, Lucia Morales, 16, and Jasmine Burley, also 16, will make the step up this weekend.

They will play for Sale Sharks Women Centre of Excellence against Whitley Bay RFU in the North East and Cumbria (NEC) league.

A fourth Centre of Excellence player from Crewe and Nantwich Chloe Jewell was also selected but is unable to play due to injury.

A C&M RUFC spokesperson said: “The club are extremely proud to have such a thriving and successful girls section, new players are always welcome.”

To find out more, visit https://www.cnrugby.uk/

