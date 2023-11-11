Italian art on sale at Nantwich Museum

An exhibition of concrete sculptures by acclaimed Italian artist Mario Loprete is running in the Millennium Gallery at Nantwich Museum until Saturday December 2.

The exhibition, called In Cemento Veritas, retraces Mario’s artistic production of the last five years.

It features flat art figures presented in concrete and a variety of colourful iconic Italian vehicles described as “Old lady, oil and cement on cardboard”.

Mario is a graduate of Accademia of Belle Arti, Catanzaro, Italy and has exhibited his work internationally.

An interview with Mario in pif magazine in 2018 observed “in a world where pop culture and fine art are becoming more and more closely intertwined, artist Mario Loprete has found a unique niche.

“Marrying his love of hip-hop iconography with the enduring medium of concrete, he has cultivated a portfolio of truly distinctive pieces”.

The artwork can be purchased, giving visitors to the museum a chance to obtain a unique piece of Italian art.

A raffle is also offering the chance to win a piece of your choice (from those remaining unsold) with individual tickets priced at £5.

Raffle tickets can now be purchased in the Museum shop until Saturday 2 December with the draw taking place on Wednesday 6 December.

Entry to the Museum is free. Donations towards the running of the Museum are always welcome.

For further information contact Nantwich Museum on [email protected] or telephone 01270 627104.