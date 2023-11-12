Thousands attend moving Nantwich Remembrance Service

1 hour ago
in Human Interest / News November 12, 2023
Congregation on town square (1)

Thousands of people paid their respects at the Nantwich Remembrance Service in the town centre earlier today (November 12), writes Jonathan White.

The service and parade were organised by Garry Timmins, Parade Marshal for Nantwich & District Royal British Legion, and David Thomas, of Nantwich Town Council.

The parade was led by the Cheshire Police Band and travelled from Nantwich Civic Hall, along Market Street and Churchyardside, to the War Memorial on the town square.

The parade also included representatives from the Navy Sea Cadets, Army Cadets, Air Training Cadets, local Scout groups, a contingent from the Nantwich & District Royal British Legion and numerous dignitaries.

Remembrance - Standard Bearers march past St Marys Nantwich en route to the town square (2) (1)

The service on the town square was led by Rev Dr Mark Hart, Rector of St Mary’s Church and Padre to the Nantwich and District Branch of the Royal British Legion.

Phil Reade, chairman of Nantwich & District Royal British Legion, delivered the Exhortation followed by Cheshire Police Band performing The Last Post and The Reveille, in between which there was a respectful two-minute silence.

The Kohima Epitaph was read by John Dwyer, President, Nantwich & District Royal British Legion: “When you go home, tell them of us and say: For your tomorrow, we gave our today.”

Cheshire Police band lead parade on Market St en route to the town square (1)

Cllr Arthur Moran, Vice President, Nantwich & District Royal British Legion, read John 15.9-17.

The Reading of the Names of the Fallen were read by local Navy Sea Cadets, Nantwich Army Cadets and Nantwich Air Training Cadets.

Dozens of wreaths were then placed at the War Memorial on Nantwich town square.

The service concluded with the National Anthem.

A Lest We Forget money collection box decorated with poppies and a plastic recycling box built by Crewe Men in Sheds and donated to Nantwich & District Royal British Legion were on display on the town square.

(Images courtesy of Jonathan White)

