Officers have been searching areas in and around Nantwich as part of a week-long initiative to tackle knife crime and robbery.

Police conducted “knife sweeps” in the town’s parks, recreational areas and other sites in the Nantwich Beat area.

It’s in support of two national campaigns – Operation Sceptre and Operation Calibre – which started today (Monday 13 November) and run until Sunday.

Cheshire has one of the lowest rates of knife-related offences in the country, with knife-related violence against the person offences (including threats both verbal and physical or actual harm) falling by 14.6% in the 12 months to August 2023.

As well as knife sweeps, warrants are being issued in relation to knife crime, and officers aim to engage with the community and visit local schools and youth organisations.

Supt Andrew Blizard, force lead for knife crime, said: “We are extremely proud that across our wider Cheshire community, knife crime continues to remain low and this week of action is a great opportunity to highlight the great work our officers put in on a daily basis keeping communities and residents safe.

“Despite this, young people in particular have a belief that they will be safer carrying them, and this is a perception that we are determined to challenge as a force.

“When someone chooses to carry a knife, it is only a matter of time before they, or someone else, sustains a life-changing or fatal injury – if you choose to carry a knife you are much more likely to be involved in a knife crime.

Det Chief Insp Justin Hancock, force lead for robbery, added: “Robbery can have a long-lasting and devastating impact on victims, leaving them with trauma which can affect their lives going forward.

“During the course of this week of action, we will be intensifying patrols in hotspots areas, increasing visibility; targeting those who are intent on committing crime.

“As well as this, our officers will be visiting local schools and youth organisations across the region, delivering workshops to show young people the impact of robbery and how it effects the future of both the victim and offender.

“With Operation Sceptre running parallel with Operation Calibre this week, our officers will also be arresting any offender’s intent on committing robbery and are found to be in possession of knives or bladed articles.”

Anyone who knows someone that carries a knife or has been a victim of street robbery can report it to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously

Information can also be passed to the force online via https://www.cheshire.police.uk/ro/report

(Image courtesy of Nantwich Police)