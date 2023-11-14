3 hours ago
Headteacher of Audlem primary hails “good” Ofsted inspection

in Audlem / Village News November 14, 2023
photo for Ofsted - Audlem St James Primary School

The headteacher and staff at an Audlem primary school have hailed a successful Ofsted inspection.

The overall rating in all areas for Audlem St James’ Primary School is “good” after a two-day inspection last month.

Among other things inspectors praised the opportunities pupils enjoy, their enjoyment of reading, attendance records, and excellent behaviour.

Headteacher Andy Perry said: “We are extremely delighted and proud to announce that the overall judgement of the school is good in all areas.

“This is a great achievement and one we are very proud of.

“It shows all the hard work that all stakeholders have put in to ensure that all children at Audlem St James’ are immersed in a curriculum that gives them the opportunities to Let Their Light Shine.

“Our school has always been about the whole child, which is reflected in the report.

School Sign - Audlem St James Primary - Ofsted“It is extremely positive and reflects the excellent progress we have made as a school under a very new rigorous Ofsted framework.

Other positive comments made in the report include:

• Pupils across the school meet the high expectations of behaviour that are set for them.
• Reading is at the centre of the curriculum.
• Pupils enjoy relaxing and listening to class novels, which are skilfully shared by staff.
• The school has carefully considered the need and interests of pupils in its curriculum design. The school has created a well-ordered curriculum that begins in the early years.
• The school identifies and supports pupils with SEND extremely well.
• The school prioritises pupils’ personal development effectively. It ensures that the pupils are well prepared to become active citizens.

A full copy of the report can be found by visiting the school website here

