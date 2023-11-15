Santa’s Sleigh route for 2023 revealed for Nantwich!

It’s unveiled! Santa’s Sleigh Route for 2023 has been unveiled by Crewe & Nantwich Round Table.

Families can now start to plan so youngsters can meet Santa on the ever-popular Christmas Float.

Santa will be jingling his way through your neighbourhood – starting with Shavington village on December 1.

And it will finish in Worleston and Barbridge on Tuesday December 19.

In between those dates, Santa will be visiting Audlem, Hough, Basford, Weston, Wrenbury, Aston, Willaston, Wybunbury, Nantwich town square, Nantwich London Road, Nantwich Barony, Nantwich Crewe Road.

The full route as follows:

Shavington Village Dec 1, 4, 5 and 6

Audlem Village Dec 2 and 3

Hough and Weston Dec 7

Wrenbury & Aston Dec 8

Nantwich Square Dec 9

Willaston Dec 11 and 12

Wybunbury & Basford Dec 13

Nantwich Barony Dec 14

Nantwich Crewe Rd Dec 15

Wychwood Park Dec 16

Nantwich London Rd Dec 18

Worleston & Barbridge Dec 19

A Round Table spokesperson said: “As we travel with Santa each night, we’ll be collecting for local charities and causes.

“Feel free to donate to our collection tins during the rounds, or if you prefer, you can contribute online anytime at our JustGiving page: https://justgiving.com/page/roundtablesanta

“Every donation, big or small, makes a significant difference!”

Local businesses have helped make the Sleigh Route possible with sponsorship, including:

– ABP Motorsport

– J A Roberts Building Contractors

– Premier Auto Detailing

– H J Lea Oakes

– Wright Letting & Management

– Scanlans Hire

– Cheerbrook Farm Shop

– Martin Davies Osteopaths

– Star Learners

– A H Tree Surgery

– Alextra Group

– Rostons