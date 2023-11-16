Nantwich music artists help to produce Christmas charity album

Musicians from South Cheshire have come together to produce a charity Christmas album for a local homeless charity, writes Jonathan White.

The artists – known collectively as ‘The Electric Sprout Foundation’ – have each performed an original family-friendly festive track for a 12-track album, titled ‘Snow Business’.

Nantwich residents who have composed and recorded a song include Jonathan Tarplee, Tim Lee, Mick Masser and Nigel Stonier, who have also all played regularly at gigs in the town.

The other artists involved are Mark Sheeky; Fall in Green (Deborah Edgeley and Mark Sheeky); Mick Dick of The Forrest-Dick Band; John Lindley & The Poachers, former Cheshire Poet Laureate and his Congleton-based folk band; Andrew Williams, Leicester-based author and experimental musician; Leo Fehrenbach aka Widspoon, Bristol-based ambient electronic musician; ‘The Croutons’, two of The Poachers; and Maggie Shaw, author and musician of All Saints’ Church in Crewe.

Mark Sheeky, from Crewe, who organised the album, said: “I suddenly realised I’m connected with lots of brilliant musicians, so I had the crazy idea of assembling a team to write and record an album of all-new songs in eight weeks.

“The Christmas project snowballed from there.”

The album will be released online on 8th December 2023 and is available for pre-order for £7, or more, via this link:

https://marksheeky.bandcamp.com/album/snow-business

All profits from the album will go to Looking After The Homeless – LATH.

LATH is a group of volunteers with a variety of backgrounds and skills, who devote their time to caring for homeless, needy and vulnerable people in the Crewe and Nantwich area.