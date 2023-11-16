9 hours ago
Nantwich music artists help to produce Christmas charity album

in Charity news / Human Interest / News November 16, 2023
Mark Sheeky (white top), who who organised the album, with some of the other musicians on the album (1)

Musicians from South Cheshire have come together to produce a charity Christmas album for a local homeless charity, writes Jonathan White.

The artists – known collectively as ‘The Electric Sprout Foundation’ – have each performed an original family-friendly festive track for a 12-track album, titled ‘Snow Business’.

Nantwich residents who have composed and recorded a song include Jonathan Tarplee, Tim Lee, Mick Masser and Nigel Stonier, who have also all played regularly at gigs in the town.

The other artists involved are Mark Sheeky; Fall in Green (Deborah Edgeley and Mark Sheeky); Mick Dick of The Forrest-Dick Band; John Lindley & The Poachers, former Cheshire Poet Laureate and his Congleton-based folk band; Andrew Williams, Leicester-based author and experimental musician; Leo Fehrenbach aka Widspoon, Bristol-based ambient electronic musician; ‘The Croutons’, two of The Poachers; and Maggie Shaw, author and musician of All Saints’ Church in Crewe.

Mark Sheeky, from Crewe, who organised the album, said: “I suddenly realised I’m connected with lots of brilliant musicians, so I had the crazy idea of assembling a team to write and record an album of all-new songs in eight weeks.

“The Christmas project snowballed from there.”

The album will be released online on 8th December 2023 and is available for pre-order for £7, or more, via this link:
https://marksheeky.bandcamp.com/album/snow-business

All profits from the album will go to Looking After The Homeless – LATH.

LATH is a group of volunteers with a variety of backgrounds and skills, who devote their time to caring for homeless, needy and vulnerable people in the Crewe and Nantwich area.

The Electric Sprout Foundation - Snow Business - album cover

