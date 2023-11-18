Swansway Motors technician scoops Top Technician award

A Swansway Motor Group technician has scooped a national award.

George Bettley, Master Technician at Crewe SEAT, has won the Aftermarket Magazine Top Technician award.

George, who joined Swansway 10 years ago, progressed through four rounds to reach the final, each posing a new set of challenges working with vehicles he had no experience on.

After joining Crewe SEAT with no previous experience working with cars, having worked with Plant machinery prior, George worked towards various SEAT accreditations required, eventually earning himself a Master Technician accreditation.

He went on to achieve his IMI accreditation and various Electric Vehicle accreditations, as well as the Volkswagen High Voltage Accreditation.

In the final, George encountered four different vehicles with a variety of faults which he was required to identify.

Additionally, the final saw George coach two apprentices through the repair of an engine fault.

He said: “I always enjoyed the feeling of completing a task, the feedback the judges provided was brilliant and really helped me going forward.

“At the awards evening, I had judges coming up to me and congratulating me on how I dealt with certain challenges which was nice.”

Group Aftersales Director Matt Springhall added: “It’s brilliant to see George achieving such a prestigious award.

“To win a national competition reflects the dedication he has shown to his professional development throughout his time at Swansway.

“We pride ourselves on the opportunities we provide employees with to develop their skills and achieve qualifications be this in the form of accreditations, certifications, apprenticeships, or other training programmes.

“It is brilliant to see members of the Swansway family, like George, seizing these opportunities.”