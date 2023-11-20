Nantwich friends to hold fundraiser for young leukaemia sufferer

Three Nantwich friends are teaming up to stage a fundraiser to help a young four-year-old girl battling leukaemia.

Olivia Butler (pictured), who lives on Wychwood Village, was diagnosed with leukaemia in June this year and is currently undergoing two years of treatment.

When she finishes her treatments in 2025, her dream is to is to visit Disneyland Paris.

And three friends of the family – Diane Mason, Emma George and Izzy Cundy – are determined to help make that happened.

They have organised “Olivia’s Winter Fundraiser” to take place this Saturday November 25 at Wychwood Village Hall on Abbey Park Way.

Diane said: “With lots of support from friends and neighbours, we are hoping to raise lots of money for Olivia’s dream.”

The event will feature lots of children’s fun activities and a visit from Santa, cake stall, prosecco bar, tombola and games.

It starts at 11am and runs until 2pm.