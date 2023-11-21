Nantwich Town handed plum FA Trophy tie with York City

Nantwich Town have drawn a plum FA Trophy third round tie against former EFL side York City.
The Dabbers will host the National League outfit at the Swansway Stadium on Saturday December 9, kick off 3pm.
And it will be the first time the two sides have ever played each other. The Minstermen currently sit 21st in the National League.
The fixture means Nantwich’s scheduled home league game against Chasetown has been moved to Tuesday January 16 2024 at 7.45pm.
Ticket information for the York tie will be announced in due course.
Nantwich made it through to the third round after a dramatic penalty shoot-out win over National League North side Chester FC on Saturday.
