Road closure causing traffic chaos across Nantwich

in News November 21, 2023
wellington road closure all week

The closure of a busy road in and out of Nantwich which is causing traffic chaos at peak times, is set to remain closed until Friday.

Wellington Road, by Station View, has been closed to all traffic and pedestrians since the weekend.

SP Energy Networks is behind the closure, but it’s not clear exactly what works are being carried out.

The firm owns the electricity transmission and distribution network across Cheshire.

The full closure has been allowed by Cheshire East highways, running from November 17 to 23.

A major diversion is sending thousands of vehicles around back through the town on London Road, and on the south side via Peter de Stapleigh Way.

It’s led to long queues for frustrated drivers at peak morning and evening times.

On the Cheshire East Council “One.Network” website which lists road closures, it simply says “Utility Repair and Maintenance Works”.

The closure even sparked a row on a local community Facebook group, with some complaining that angry motorists were moving cones and driving through the closure.

We have contacted both SP Energy Networks and Cheshire East Council for an update.

(pic from Nantwich Community FB)

One Comment

  1. Richard says:
    November 21, 2023 at 2:08 pm

    I was totally unsurprised after walking into town on Saturday to see the usual scene – 7 people on the job, 1 in a shallow hole and the other 6 watching or playing on their mobile phones. No wonder this is a six or seven day job. Sunday – nobody in sight. Work does not even seem to be encroaching on the road, were traffic lights not an option?.

    Reply

