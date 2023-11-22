Indoor Plant Trends – Elevating your home with latest greenery

Have you ever thought of growing plants indoors?

This is the latest rage many homeowners and interior designers are embracing.

Most indoor plants are exotic and adapt to frost-free and warm atmospheres.

Whether you’re thinking of adding a monkey tail cactus, spider plant, peace lily, some snake plants, or ferns, the benefits of houseplants should spur your decisions.

This article will discuss the enthralling indoor plant trends and tips for blending them into your house decoration, including popular options like cacti and succulents.

Houseplant Trends to Complement Your Home Décor

Here are potted plant trends to broaden your interior decor ideas:

Succulents on the Tabletops

Enhancing your home’s visual appeal is as simple as cultivating succulents.

When considering the ideal location, move beyond traditional windowsill placements; instead, elevate your houseplant aesthetic by scattering succulents across tabletops.

If you’re uncertain about which succulent to choose, opt for varieties with striking colours.

Beyond their attractive and adaptable appearance, these visually pleasing succulents offer numerous advantages:

● Succulents retain water for extended periods, requiring minimal maintenance.

● They thrive in indoor environments.

● Well-suited for various spaces, succulents seamlessly integrate into different settings.

● Succulents contribute to improved air quality.

Elegant Orchids

Add a classic touch to your interior design with orchids.

These improve air quality, come in a range of colours, and thrive indoors. Here is a list of top picks:

● Phalaenopsis (Moth orchid)

● Cattleya

● Laelia

● Oncidium (Dancing-lady orchid)

● Vanda

Practical Butterworts

If you’re looking to deter insects and improve your house’s interior décor and humidity, invest in butterworts.

Butterworts are carnivorous plants that trap insects with their sticky leaves.

They enjoy plenty of sunlight and warm, humid climates, so be sure to give them a spot near the window.

They’re easy to maintain, making them ideal additions for new plant parents.

The Marvellous Monstera

Diversify your indoor plant assortment beyond succulents and orchids by incorporating the versatile Monstera plant.

This easily cultivated variety can rejuvenate the visual appeal of your home when positioned on your office desk, tabletop, or shelf, requiring minimal maintenance.

Thriving in indirect light, Monstera plants come in a range of captivating varieties, including:

● Monstera deliciosa

● Monstera adansonii (Adanson’s monstera)

● Monstera borsigiana

● Monstera obliqua

● Monstera dubia

Hardy Rubber Tree

Revitalise lacklustre rooms with the impressive rubber tree houseplant, renowned for its ability to infuse a lively jungle ambience.

The plant’s large, thick, dark, and glossy leaves bring charm to any space.

Well-suited for rooms boasting high ceilings and abundant natural light through glass windows, various rubber tree species can thrive in bright, indirect light.

Beautiful Bird of Paradise

The bird of paradise emerges as a vibrant and captivating option for various areas in your home.

Admire this indoor plant for its symbolic representation of serenity.

With distinctive fan-shaped leaves and flowers resembling an exotic bird in flight, this plant emanates uniqueness.

Thriving in bright light, it effortlessly adapts to a variety of spaces.

Additional Trendy Indoor Plants

Here are other potted plants that will make an eye-catching addition to your home:

● Sansevieria Shark fin

● Areca palm

● Sea urchin cactus

● Oxalis triangularis (False shamrock)

● Kalanchoe blossfeldiana (Flaming Katy)

● Amur peppervine (Porcelain vine)

● Croton

● Banana tree

Creative Ways to Bring the Beauty of Houseplants into Your Home

Check out these tips on beautifying your home with indoor plants:

1. Create a Perimeter Lounge with Plants

Indoor plants do a great job of decorating a living space. Go for the floor-to-ceiling greenery décor style. You’ll easily create a conducive and appealing spot for loved ones and guests.

2. Adorn Your Dining Room with Houseplants

Varied species of houseplants can animate your dining space for a long time. For instance, the Hawaiian umbrella tree can be a striking focal point of your dining room without blocking the desired view. Entangled Pothos can revivify dull corners.

3. Thick Vertical with Your Plants

You can use a houseplant hanger to display the foliage’s beauty in the most appealing and distinct way. Hang the plants on the wall, above your kitchen sink, or from the ceiling to give your home a fresh look.

4. Invest in Planters and Stands

Elevate your potted plants and add personality with unique planters and fun stands. Choose bold planters with bright colours or patterns to bring style and functionality to the space. Try stands in varied sizes and shapes to liven up dull areas.

5. Create a Jungle Shelf

Don’t let an empty shelf sit there when you can display your passion for greenery with unique houseplants. Ensure you arrange the plants according to their temperature and light requirements.

Summing Up

The popularity of houseplants has surged over the years, and you’ll find unique, colourful, long-lasting species are readily available.

Before you take the green leap, you need to know which plants to choose.

There are species suitable for living rooms, entryways, bedrooms, and kitchens.

Pick plants that will enliven these spaces and create an inviting and cosy environment, but remember each plant’s light and temperature needs too.

Once you determine the houseplants to choose, decide how best to incorporate them into your home.

The possibilities are endless, and the result will be an incredibly lively and invigorating home.

(pic by pixahive under creative commons https___creativecommons.org_public-domain_cc0_)