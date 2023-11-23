Foundations in Nantwich scoops honour in lingerie “Oscars”

The popular womenswear store Foundations in Nantwich has scooped a top national honour.

The Hospital Street shop, run by Kate Hinton, scooped the accolade at The Stars Awards – considered the Oscars of the lingerie industry.

Shops big and small across UK and Ireland in the lingerie, swimwear, nightwear and legwear world are nominated by their brands and their representatives within the sector.

They have been running for 15 years now and Foundations has been nominated on a number of occasions.

And this year a delighted Kate picked up the “Excellence and Outstanding Achievement” award.

Judges praised Foundations as:

“inspiring design and striking decor with a unique physical identity. Heritage within the community with dedication above and beyond in the sector. A business well known in their district having a strong affinity with their customers”

Owner Kate said: “We couldn’t be prouder and feel so fortunate to be situated in such a beautiful area with the best customers, family and friends.

“Our shop has been trading in our town since 1997 and it is a delight to be recognised for our hard work and dedication within the industry.

“From all of us here at Foundations of Nantwich, so much love and gratitude.

“As you can imagine we are over the moon and want as many people to know that they have an award winning boutique in their beautiful town.”