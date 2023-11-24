Nantwich primary school earns highest “Platinum” OPAL award

St Anne’s Primary in Nantwich has turned play time in to one of the highest honours a school can earn!

Staff and pupils at the Wellington Road school have been awarded the OPAL Award, Platinum.

It’s the only school in the local area to win the award.

OPAL stands for Outside Play and Learning and staff say the programme has revolutionised the way children play at St Anne’s.

Playtimes are now designed to be a place of creative expression where “every child is supported by knowledgeable staff to endlessly create and challenge themselves”.

It means children immerse themselves in a world of wheelbarrows, buggies, scooters, water play, swings, tyres, tree climbing, den building, mud baths and more!

Teachers feel OPAL has had great benefits for all children and staff.

Children are encouraged to risk benefit in play, explore new realms, challenge themselves and enjoy all aspects of play.

Deputy headteacher Emma Catchpole said: “OPAL has changed our whole school life!

“It’s a joy to see the children at play; rolling in the tyres, building dens, dressing up, pushing each other in wheelbarrows, climbing inside a suitcase or racing past on a scooter!”

And headteacher Nuala Ferguson added: “We are absolutely delighted to achieve the OPAL Platinum Award.

“I am so proud of the pupils, staff team and community for working (and playing) so hard to achieve this award over the past two years.

“We have totally transformed the quality of our play provision and it is wonderful to have this recognised.

“We are very much looking forward to continuing to develop our OPAL provision; to provide the best play experiences for the children here at St. Anne’s.”

One of the St Anne’s pupils said: “Play time at St Anne’s is so good!

“We have so much to do and so much to choose from. I love to climb trees in the forest and have suitcase races!”

And a parent added: “Thank you for all you do! The offering is fantastic and above and beyond what happens at other schools.”