South Cheshire Chamber Awards 2023 hails its ‘Best in Business’

Business excellence across a range of sectors was celebrated in style at the 26th South Cheshire Chamber Business Awards in Nantwich.

The awards shone the spotlight on talented newcomers as well as major employers and growing firms which contribute to the area’s economic growth.

Winners in 10 different categories picked up awards before an audience of more than 250 guests, entrepreneurs and civic dignitaries at Reaseheath College.

Business of the Year (25 plus employees) was awarded to Nantwich company Platinum Construction (North).

Proving a true local success story, the firm founded in 2020 and scooped the Chamber Start Up Business award only last year.

Business of the Year (under 25 employees) was carried off by The Nantwich Clinic in Stapeley where a state-of-the-art health hub provides wellness services including podiatry, body treatments and nutrition as well as cosmetic enhancements.

Employer of the Year was Nantwich-based Boughey Distribution, founded in 1964 and now with a fleet of 144 vehicles and 320 trailers serving major retailers such as Tesco, Aldi and Sainsbury’s.

Start Up Business of the Year was KR Fleet Solutions in Crewe, a family-run company specialising in vehicle leasing while Apprentice of the Year was Leanne Read of ‘air, sea and road’ logistics firm Neon Freight in Knutsford.

The newly-launched Ambassador of the Year, The ‘People’s Choice Award’ showcased local excellence and proved popular, prompting more than 1,000 votes.

Winners were Jo Jo’s Day Nursery in Crewe which has provided highly-rated childcare since 2015.

International Trader of the Year was won by Crewe-based Viz Reflectives which specialises in reflective products, including glow-in-the-dark workwear for Royal Mail workers and firefighters in Australia and Brazil.

Picking up the Excellence in Customer Service award was Kindertons Accident Management in Crewe while Excellence in Collaboration, recognising successful partnerships, honoured Safe Opportunities in Crewe which provides employability programmes for young people.

Alpha Omega Women, Peace and Security (WPS) Foundation, an organisation campaigning for the safety of women and girls, won Contribution to the Community after a busy year in which it has opened a base on Crewe Business Park.

A surprise presentation was made to Doug Kinsman of SG World for his contribution to the success of Crewe Town Board.

Doug, the former Chair, has handed over the reins to Tony Davison, a director at Crewe Alex FC.

Chamber President John Dunning paid tribute to all winners and finalists.

He said: “The awards give us the opportunity to showcase the excellent range of businesses and talented array of individuals that we have in South Cheshire.

“It also demonstrates the tremendous determination and resilience of the business community in adapting to the difficult and challenging times that we find ourselves in at present.”

Award sponsors and supporters included big names such as Assurant, Bentley Motors, Hibberts LLP, Cheshire College South & West, Cheshire Connect, Department for Business and Trade and Reaseheath College as well as previous winners Construction Linx, Hydraulics Online, KPI Recruiting and Rhino Safety.

Chamber Chief Executive Paul Colman added: “South Cheshire has firms of all sizes, operating in a wide range of industries, all forward-thinking, energised and delivering excellence locally nationally and internationally.

“The awards allow us to celebrate their resilience, innovation and sheer hard work.”

The night was compered by Gary Johnson of Cat 107FM.

Other support came from Reaseheath College hospitality, Afford Bond Chartered Accountants, Studio One photography and Jan Roberts, Pure PR in Nantwich.

Award categories and winners were:

International Trader of the Year: Viz Reflectives, Crewe

Contribution to the Community: Alpha Omega WPS Foundation, Crewe

Apprentice of the Year: Leanne Read, Neon Freight, Knutsford

Excellence in Customer Service: Kindertons Accident Management, Crewe

Excellence in Collaboration: Safe Opportunities, Crewe

Employer of the Year: Boughey Distribution, Nantwich

Ambassador of the Year: Jo Jo’s Day Nursery, Crewe

Start Up Business of the Year: KR Fleet Solutions, Crewe

Business of the Year (Under 25 employees): The Nantwich Clinic, Stapeley

Business of the Year: (25 plus employees): Platinum Construction (North), Nantwich