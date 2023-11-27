Bentley Motors awarded “Net Zero Plastic to Nature” status

Bentley Motors has been awarded ‘Net Zero Plastic to Nature’ status for a second consecutive year.

The internationally-recognised accreditation, from climate company South Pole, followed a waste stewardship appraisal of the company’s campus and local operations.

Bentley was the first car manufacturer to receive the ground-breaking certification in 2022.

South Pole’s appraisal in 2021 resulted in a widespread re-assessment of Bentley’s plastics footprint on the environment.

It covered operational macro-plastic parts packaging used in logistics and manufacturing, and the disposal of plastic protection downstream at global dealerships.

It also assessed micro-plastic emissions from tyre abrasion.

Andreas Lehe, board member for manufacturing at Bentley Motors, said: “Bentley’s aim is to be the world’s most sustainable, luxury automotive brand.

“Our Beyond100 strategy is reinventing every aspect of the business and the Net Zero Plastic to Nature award is further proof of our efforts to address our environmental impact.

“For example, at our production headquarters in Crewe, we are working closely with our waste management suppliers to ensure that all waste is treated, while implementing plastic reduction and optimisation initiatives to cut plastic usage.

“This includes a reduction in the overall size of our textile car covers, and a new collaboration with our UK waste manager, Veolia on the proper management of the waste it generates at our Crewe facility.

“Nevertheless, we are aware plastic usage extends beyond the manufacturing process. Plastics are used in the delivery of vehicles to dealerships and customers.

“These are all waste management concerns that we continue to address in our Beyond100 strategy.”

Sebastian Benndorf, director of production planning at Bentley Motors, added: “South Pole has again supported Bentley with our global understanding of the company’s plastics footprint.

“The new waste stewardship appraisal has given Bentley a further insight into our global operations and the impact it has on the environment.

“We continue to make every effort to ensure we achieve the aims of Beyond100 and tackle plastic waste issues head-on.”

South Pole advises companies on their climate journeys to achieve net zero emissions.

It implements comprehensive strategies that help organisations across the world build resilience and turn climate action into long-term business opportunities.

It is aligned with the aims of the Paris Agreement and UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).