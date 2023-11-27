Football teams ranked – What are the top 5 most popular clubs?

The football clubs of Europe are among the most popular cultural institutions anywhere in the world.
Travel from Africa to Asia to the Americas, and you’ll probably never be too far away from a fan of a handful of all-powerful super-clubs.
Real Madrid
Few clubs in the world can command anywhere near the prestige of Los Blancos.
The club now has around 150 million followers on Instagram, and sells around three million shirts every year.
The club’s successes have historically rested on the assembly of ‘Galacticos’ – but in recent years it has broken from this strategy in favour of buying promising unknowns from the Brazilian leagues.
Barcelona
The Barcelona teams led by Lionel Messi can plausibly claim to be the best who have ever played.
With a huge following and a unique Catalan-inspired ethos surrounding the club and stadium, Barcelona is, according to devotees, mes que un club.
Incidentally, this motto has been around for more than 50 years, following its use by Narcis de Carreras in the late 60s.
While the club is not quite as formidable as it was at its peak, it still retains a devoted fanbase, with shirt sales coming only just behind Real Madrid.
Manchester United
Manchester United is undoubtedly the biggest club in England when it comes to the number of fans.
This is in large part due to the club’s on-field success.
This was the first club to win a treble, comprising the Champions League, the FA Cup and the Premier League.
The club sells around two million shirts every year, even now that these successes are part of the club’s past.
Manchester City
There can be no doubting the on-field success of Manchester City.
This club arrived with a big splash in the late 2000s, being bought out by an investment company owned by the Abu Dhabi royal family.
It has since won everything in sight, including four out of the last five Premier Leagues.
Most recently, the club picked up a treble of their own, replicating the feat of local rivals United.
The club operates under the shadow of more than 100 charges under Financial Fair Play, and so it remains to be seen what punishment, if any, will result from them.
Liverpool FC
Finally, we come to Liverpool, which is among the most richly historied clubs in England.
From icons like Kenny Dalglish and Steven Gerrard to modern heroes like the current number 11, Mohamed Salah, Liverpool remain a force to be reckoned with.
The arrival of Jurgen Klopp in 2015 began to reverse the club’s ailing fortunes; implementing his famous gegenpress approach, he has picked up every accolade available, including the Premier League and the Champions League.
(pic by Bonival Barreto under creative commons licence)
