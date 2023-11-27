Nantwich Christmas Tree Festival raises money for hospice

An inaugural ‘Christmas Tree Festival’ at St Mary’s Church in Nantwich has helped raise valuable funds for St Luke’s Hospice, writes Jonathan White.

There were 48 Christmas trees on display inside the church during the three-day event at the weekend.

Each tree was sponsored and uniquely decorated by local businesses or community groups, plus a five-metre tall St Mary’s Nantwich Christmas tree.

A narration of the church’s history or Christmas songs could be enjoyed on headphones while viewing the trees.

On the Saturday there was also a Christmas Fair outside the church, and a Christmas Cinema inside the church with a choice of ‘Polar Express’ in the afternoon and ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ in the evening.

Since 1988, St Luke’s Hospice has provided support to people living with life-limiting illnesses in mid and south Cheshire.

They receive just 15% of their funding from the government, so have to rely on the kindness of local people, businesses and fundraising events to help fundraise the rest.

The events were organised in partnership with St Mary’s Church and supported by Nantwich Christmas Tree Farm.

Advent & Christmas at St Mary’s Nantwich:

Advent Sunday, 3rd December

4pm Christingle Service

Candles, candy, and oranges. Atmospheric, and great for children.

6pm Advent Carol Service

Candlelit procession, darkness to light, beautiful hymns and choral music.

Saturday 16th December

2pm Messy Christmas (Parish Hall)

For all the family, especially for tots: craft, song, story and snacks.

Sunday 17th December

9.30am All Age Nativity with the donkeys

A scratch nativity play with carols. Children may come dressed as a character or use our costume box. Follow the donkeys to the crib.

Sunday 17th December

6pm A Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols

The traditional carol service with all the great carols and readings, and glorious music from the choir.

Christmas Eve

2pm Crib Service

3.30pm Crib Service

5pm Crib Service

The festive mood is high as families fill the church to sing well-known carols and enjoy a nativity drama with a twist.

11.30pm Midnight Mass

Silent night! Holy night! The clock strikes twelve. The choir soars. It’s Christmas present. The Word is made flesh.

Christmas Day

8am Holy Communion (Book of Common Prayer)

Christians awake! salute the happy morn.

10am All Age Communion

Joy to the world! Children and adults celebrate together. Church with cheer. Choir and carols.

No tickets required. Enquiries: [email protected] 01270 625268.