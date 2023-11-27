Nantwich Food Festival “drop-off and go” helps town’s Foodbank

Nantwich Food Festival volunteers held another successful pre-Christmas Drop-off and Go collection of donations for Nantwich Foodbank.

Generous residents donated more than one tonne of donations of food and gifts during the event held at Brine Leas School.

The team of Festival and Foodbank volunteers was reinforced by Deputy Mayor of Nantwich, Councillor Stuart Bostock, who was kept busy throughout the event.

A steady stream of locals started arriving early to drop off donations.

Six van loads of food and gifts were donated and donors included 26th South West Cheshire (1st Willaston) Scout Group, Clarendon Court, the Chair of Governors, Brine Leas, Nantwich Christie Hospital Support Group, Hibberts solicitors and Michelle and Harrison Marshall, who donated the full advent calendar of items.

A Food Festival spokesperson said: “We were humbled by the generosity of local people.”

The streamlined collection process meant that no sooner had donations arrived at Brine Leas, they were sorted, then loaded into the food bank vehicle for transporting to the Nantwich Foodbank Store to prepare for allocation to individual families. Nantwich Buddies were on hand at the store to sort the donations.

Emily Vaughan, Foodbank store manager, said: “A truly amazing 1 tonne of donations was collected. What a fantastic result!

“The generosity of our supporters never ceases to amaze us. These gifts from one neighbour to another are evidence of the goodwill that exists within our local community.

“It is great to see and be a part of it all. It was also wonderful to see a number of local organisations working in support of a common goal, so a huge thank you to Nantwich Food Festival, the fabulous Festival Volunteers and Nantwich Buddies.

“It is reassuring that even in these difficult times, the support of local people is enabling us to deliver emergency food and festive goodies to the most vulnerable household in our area.”

Maureen Coulter, who organised the event on behalf of the Food Festival, said: “We are all impressed by the success of the event given that this is the fourth year of these pre-Christmas collections, and wish to thank all the people who donated food and gifts for those in need.

“The ongoing help of the local media and the timely announcement at the Nantwich Christmas Lights switch on has been essential in publicising this event, and we thank them sincerely.

“Their support has helped make this drop-off and go the great success that it was.

“We wish to again thank Brine Leas School for allowing us to use their grounds; this large, central location is crucial to ensuring that donations are able to be dropped off with the minimum of fuss.

“Overall, we are grateful that we could collectively support another essential local organisation and are delighted that Nantwich Foodbank clients will benefit from the generosity of local people.”