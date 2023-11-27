A gymnast from South Cheshire is appealing for sponsors to help fund her career after making her Team GBR debut.

Alisha Evanson, 21, from Crewe, made her international debut at World Tumbling Championships earlier this month in Birmingham.

She is trained by personal coach Mark Hudson at Cheshire Gymnastics in Northwich.

It was her first call up for Team GBR and she competed in the same event as former Brine Leas student Bryony Page at the event, but in the younger 17-21 age category.

And Alisha led the competition in first place for three rounds out of four and finished qualifications in third place out of 32 gymnasts from around the world.

She then competed in the World final where only eight go through and Alisha finished in fifth place.

She also finished as the top scorer for Team GBR in her age category.

Now she is hoping to secure financial backing to pursue her medal dreams at competition around the world.

Alisha said: “I’ve have recently graduated from University so I’m just out of education.

“However due to training commitments I am only able to work part time as a gymnastics coach.

“Everything this year has been self-funded.”

That means Alisha has paid out of her own pocket to attend the England training camp in Belgium, representing England at the Loulé International Cup where she won a team silver and individual bronze, and representing Great Britain at the World Championships in Birmingham.

“All this as well as the national competitions and training fees has come to more than £6,000,” added Alisha.

She did manage to secure some funds by Rail Compliance and Competence who sponsored her to represent England at the Loulé International Cup.

“Unfortunately there is little to no funding in gymnastics therefore all these opportunities are self funded and come to a substantial amount.

“Therefore I’m reaching out to see if anyone is willing to assist me with any financial support.”