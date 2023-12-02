The future of trading: Meet Tradu’s innovative new platform

The financial services industry, just like all financial markets, is always shifting.

Digital platforms are improving access around the world, putting power in the hands of everyday investors – and Tradu’s new offering continues that trend.

The Tradu platform is a cutting-edge, all-in-one solution for today’s active investors.

It facilitates diversification across over 10,000 tradeable assets with minimal friction, including over 8,000 US stocks, 100+ commodities and many popular indices, forex and crypto markets.

The platform provides over 140 intuitive indicators and tools to help users capitalise on emerging opportunities.

And with an average trade execution time of just 18 milliseconds, they’re assured of time and cost efficiency on every position.

Below, Tradu’s experts expand on the platform’s potential to disrupt the online trading marketplace.

Helping traders maximise their capital

Platform fees can easily eat into profits and dissatisfy users.

But as Tradu CEO Brendan Callan pinpoints, the platform’s pricing is “…competitive across the board.

“Our CFD offering is commission free and we have a spread tracker which shows our spreads against competition…hour by hour…most of the time we’re going to have the tightest spreads available.”

Stocks come with a flat fee of $1 no matter the order size, while crypto commissions are also favourable compared to other platforms.

Crafting portfolios seamlessly

Most traders know that diversification is essential for spreading risk and hedging against downturns.

Tradu’s platform removes the friction usually associated with doing so, providing a better multi-asset experience – including an e-wallet – in one package.

Tradu’s Global Head of Trading Paresh Patel highlights: “In order to trade the full stack of financial instruments available you’d usually need multiple accounts.

With Tradu you’ll be able to do crypto, CFDs, indices etc all in one place.

Plus there’s the ability to transfer your money from one account to another, seamlessly.”

Traders simply log in to one central portal and toggle between specialised platforms for each asset class.

A fast, frictionless experience

Such smooth user journeys are something the platform’s design team have worked hard to provide.

Tradu’s Software Programme Manager Joe Harari explains: “Our platform is built with the latest web technologies for a significantly faster and more user-friendly experience.”

Core actions such as executing trades and opening charts are as quick and easy as they should be.

Users also avoid having to manually login every time thanks to a bespoke token system.

Flexibility and support for every trader

Trading is a global pursuit with countless approaches available for different individuals – a growing diversity that Tradu clearly recognises.

Traders can use high-leveraged CFDs to take advantage of short-term price movements, for example, or hold assets such as crypto stocks longer term.

“Our platform caters to both, designed with sophisticated traders in mind” adds MD of Product and Strategy Craig Mischel.

Users can also speak to customer support 24/5 in 15 languages to further support their personal journeys.

With such a wealth of features and foresight, Tradu’s stock is likely to rise in coming months.

(image – source pixabay)