Acton church to host Dickens’ classic “A Christmas Carol”

Local choir The Grove Singers will perform a special re-telling of the Dickens’ classic “A Christmas Carol” on Saturday December 16 at St Mary’s Church in Acton, writes Jonathan White.

The well-known story written by Charles Dickens will be told in song, interwoven with familiar old carols.

The church will be an indoor “forest” of 30 twinkling Christmas trees and the atmosphere will be authentic.

Jon Henderson, musical director, will conduct this one-hour performance by The Grove Singers, and lead the instrumental accompaniment.

The performance will be followed by refreshments.

Tickets cost £5 and are available from staff at the weekly ‘Tea at the Tower’ community café, or alternatively, call Stephan on 01270-624135.

All funds raised from the concert will help to maintain the Grade 1 listed St Mary’s Church, Acton.

Stephan Davies, concert organiser, said: “This is our third concert this season – each one, being distinctly individual and providing a unique opportunity for our audience to enjoy high quality live music on their very own doorstep!

“Do please come and join us – you will be made so welcome.”

Future events at St Mary’s Acton:

-Saturday 9th December (evening) – ‘Christmas Concert’ featuring Acton Operatic Society. TICKETS SOLD OUT.

-Saturday 9th & Sunday 10th December – ‘Christmas Tree Festival’. The trees will each be sponsored and decorated by parishioners, local societies, and local businesses. The tree theme this year is Nursery Rhymes.

-Sunday 17th December (1.45pm) – ‘Christmas Walk’, which will start at Acton Church before heading to Dorfold Hall grounds. Santa Clause will be there to greet everyone!

-‘Tea at the Tower’ community café – run by church volunteers and takes place every Sunday afternoon (2:30-4:30pm) throughout the year (including Christmas Eve!). Hot drinks and cakes are available. Donations are gratefully received.

-‘Tea at the Tower’ guided monthly walks. The walks are at a relaxed pace and the 5-mile route will mainly involve canal towpath and lane walking and only a small number of stiles will be negotiated. Stout outdoor shoes or walking shoes/boots are recommended. Ample car parking is available in the Acton village car park. All are welcome, including dogs on leads. Donations are gratefully received. All walks start from St Mary’s Church, Acton at 1pm (please meet for 12.45pm at the Church), and for those who wish to indulge in cake and a drink, walkers will be back in time to visit the Acton Church ‘Tea at the Tower’ community café. The future dates for the walks are: Sunday 17th December (Christmas Walk), 7th January 2024, 4th February.

For further information on St Mary’s Acton, visit https://stmarysacton.org/