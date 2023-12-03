LETTER: Why did new CEC chief executive leave Southend?

Dear Editor,

Why did the new Cheshire East Chief Executive leave Southend after just eight months?

The former Chief Executive of Southend, who left his post suddenly after only eight months, is to be the new Chief Executive of Cheshire East, on a salary of around £3,500 a WEEK, plus pension costs.

Surely the Council Taxpayers of @CheshireEast deserve an explanation of what caused his role at Southend to be so short, BEFORE he is appointed?

Cheshire East has had a revolving door of many Chief Executives and Interim Chief Executives since it was formed in 2009.

Cheshire East doesn’t want another #HereTodayGoneTomorrow Chief Executive, especially as they are trying to fight off the horrendous prospect of bankruptcy.

Yours faithfully,

Cllr Brian Silvester

#CreweFirst Candidate