14 hours ago
Cheshire East Council looks to slash costs of meetings
15 hours ago
Winter hits Nantwich with snow and ice – PICTURES
2 days ago
CEC pays for 3,000 mobile phones with 500 unused, says councillor
3 days ago
Webb House Furnishers to open second store on Pepper Street on December 9
3 days ago
Cheshire East Council to close its Westfields headquarters
banner-advert
banner-advert

LETTER: Why did new CEC chief executive leave Southend?

in Features & Lifestyle / Letters & Opinion December 3, 2023
meetings - Council Tax hike - chief executive appointed

Dear Editor,
Why did the new Cheshire East Chief Executive leave Southend after just eight months?

The former Chief Executive of Southend, who left his post suddenly after only eight months, is to be the new Chief Executive of Cheshire East, on a salary of around £3,500 a WEEK, plus pension costs.

Surely the Council Taxpayers of @CheshireEast deserve an explanation of what caused his role at Southend to be so short, BEFORE he is appointed?

Cheshire East has had a revolving door of many Chief Executives and Interim Chief Executives since it was formed in 2009.

Cheshire East doesn’t want another #HereTodayGoneTomorrow Chief Executive, especially as they are trying to fight off the horrendous prospect of bankruptcy.

Yours faithfully,

Cllr Brian Silvester
#CreweFirst Candidate

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.