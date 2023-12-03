14 hours ago
Cheshire East Council looks to slash costs of meetings
15 hours ago
Winter hits Nantwich with snow and ice – PICTURES
2 days ago
CEC pays for 3,000 mobile phones with 500 unused, says councillor
3 days ago
Webb House Furnishers to open second store on Pepper Street on December 9
3 days ago
Cheshire East Council to close its Westfields headquarters
banner-advert
banner-advert

Snow wipes out Crewe Regional Sunday fixtures

in Football / Sport December 3, 2023
Lions v George & dragon - Sunday league football - weather

Snow across South Cheshire forced all Crewe Regional Sunday league football fixtures to be postponed today.

League officials will now have to re-arrange all games over the next few weeks.

Fixtures for next Sunday December 10 have been released.

In the Staffs Challenge Cup, Waterstone Wanderers take on Betley FC.

In the Sunday Challenge Cup Round 2, Crewe Arrows play White Horse.

In the Crewe FA Vase Round 2 Cheshire Cat play C&N, Princes Feathers face Vale Hoppers, and Audlem take on Ruskin Park.

In the Premier Division, AFC Dishers play Cooper Buckley, NHB face Sandbach Town, Faddiley FC take on George & Dragon, Winsford Over 3 play The Lions.

Division 1, Nantwich Pirates play Raven Salvador.

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.