Snow wipes out Crewe Regional Sunday fixtures

Snow across South Cheshire forced all Crewe Regional Sunday league football fixtures to be postponed today.
League officials will now have to re-arrange all games over the next few weeks.
Fixtures for next Sunday December 10 have been released.
In the Staffs Challenge Cup, Waterstone Wanderers take on Betley FC.
In the Sunday Challenge Cup Round 2, Crewe Arrows play White Horse.
In the Crewe FA Vase Round 2 Cheshire Cat play C&N, Princes Feathers face Vale Hoppers, and Audlem take on Ruskin Park.
In the Premier Division, AFC Dishers play Cooper Buckley, NHB face Sandbach Town, Faddiley FC take on George & Dragon, Winsford Over 3 play The Lions.
Division 1, Nantwich Pirates play Raven Salvador.
