Winter hits Nantwich with snow and ice – PICTURES

Thousands of South Cheshire residents woke up to a blanket of snow today as the first chill of Winter hit the region.

Although not as hard hit as other areas of England, the area has experienced sub zero temperatures for several days.

Main roads are passable but many rural minor roads, which are still well used, have not been gritted, sparking warnings from emergency services.

Nantwich Police said today: “Patrols have been responding to road traffic collisions across the county last night and this morning.

“Most main routes have been gritted but a lot of side roads haven’t.

“Please drive to the conditions and be extra cautious this morning.

“Although it looks very picturesque, snowy roads still catch out the most experienced drivers.”

Cheshire East Council’s highways service has been out gritting, but a spokesperson urged “residents, and all drivers, not to assume that all our roads are gritted, to take care and drive to the conditions”.

Farmers have been helping with some gritting operations.

“We have gritted the high routes at least 13 times so far and our gritters have been called out on 26 occasions, with the gritting season still young,” said the CEC spokesperson.

The gritting service does not treat pavements and walking routes.

There are around 500 grit bins around the borough for use by the public for gritting roads or footways.

“Despite the ongoing financial pressure on council services, we continue to prioritise gritting key roads and delivering our pre-planned programme to keep roads safe in icy conditions.”

Nantwich News photographer and contributor Jonathan White has been out and about over the past 24 hours to capture the picturesque scenes!