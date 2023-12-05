River Weaver Flood Warning issued in Nantwich area

The Environment Agency issued a Flood Warning along the River Weaver in Nantwich today as levels flooded footpaths.

Persistent rain in the last few days following snow melt at the weekend has led to these high levels, pictured.

It’s one of 38 Flood Warnings currently in place across the UK (as at 10pm December 5).

The Flood Warning statement said: “Flooding is forecast to affect locations near the River Weaver, with low lying land expected to be most affected, particularly around Shrewbridge Lodge.

“Flooding is expected at Shrewbridge Lodge from around midday on Tuesday (December 5).

“No further rainfall is forecast and river levels are forecast to begin falling early hours of tomorrow morning on December 6.

“Our incident response staff are actively checking river levels and monitoring the forecast. We will re-issue this alert/warning if necessary.

“Avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses and do not attempt to walk or drive through flood water.”

More rain is forecast on Wednesday evening and throughout the night, with heavy rain set to hit the region on Thursday.

(Images courtesy of Bill Pearson)