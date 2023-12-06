Cheshire Cheese Company online sales double under Joseph Heler

The Cheshire Cheese Company (CCC) has doubled its online sales in the year since being acquired by Nantwich-based cheese producer Joseph Heler.

The team of 40, which is fully based out of Nantwich, has benefited from Joseph Heler’s expertise and production scalability.

A major brand refresh delivered a new look and feel for the website and range.

And three new flavours were added, which are selling well.

The Cheshire Cheese Company also launched a permanent shop in Crewe Market Hall in May.

It has resulted in a 50% rise in turnover in the past 12 months.

Joseph Heler is supporting the Cheshire Cheese Company bid to get back into mainland Europe in a post Brexit world.

George Heler, group managing director of Joseph Heler, said: “It’s been an incredible journey to help steer and there’s still so much potential to untap.

“The Cheshire Cheese Company is a phenomenal brand that produces exceptional cheese and we’re as delighted as we are proud of everyone’s sterling efforts to see it performing so well.”

Simon Spurrell, founder and managing director of the Cheshire Cheese Company, added: “So much has happened in the past 12 months that it’s hard to believe it’s not been longer!

“To have undergone a full brand refresh as well as moving operations to a different site, would be enough for most businesses and then some, but our appetite for success is insatiable as is our belief in our product.

“Our cheese won yet more International Cheese awards, our new and unique small batch chutneys and cheese biscuits – which won a Great Taste 2023 award – are tastier than ever.

“We’re proud of our position as we enter year two of this fruitful partnership.

“Over the next 12 months we’re focusing on a global expansion with several distribution deals close to being agreed.”