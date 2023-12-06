Nantwich firm Right at Home unveils festive advent calendars

Nantwich firm Right at Home South Cheshire is spreading festive joy with their new advent calendars.

It has been produced in collaboration with 10 local businesses listed on the reverse side.

Right at home CareGivers will share the festive fun with their clients, and they have copies available for the wider community.

The organisation is also expanding its footprint into the Congleton and Kidsgrove areas of South Cheshire.

Ben Selby, owner and managing director, said: “After years of successful operation in Nantwich, Crewe and Sandbach and surrounding areas the growing need for reliable, top-quality in-home care encouraged us to extend our services to the Congleton and Kidsgrove area.

“We aim to fill a crucial gap by providing care that promotes independence, delivered with dignity, respect, and a holistic approach to well-being.”

To learn more about Right at Home South Cheshire’s services and current opportunities call 01270 257347 or visit www.rightathome.co.uk/southcheshire/

(Pic: The Cat Community radio presenter Dave Foulkes with Advent Calendar)