4 memorable places to visit in the UK this Christmas

We believe that the UK is among the places that are best enjoyed during the holiday season.

Leading cities and castles in the region spread their own brand of Christmas happiness for a few chilly months through light shows, workshops for crafting wreaths, classic fairground rides, and more for visitors and families.

From Edinburgh to Northern Ireland, and Wales, this article lists festive locations that you should definitely add to your bucket list.

Featuring chilly castles and, of course, Christmas markets explored by Valentina Baturinets, here are five of the greatest locations in the UK to get into the holiday spirit.

1. Edinburgh, Scotland

Edinburgh’s centuries-old web of spiralling hills, cobblestone lanes, and Hogwarts-style buildings is enchanting at any time of year, but it truly comes alive around Christmas.

Scotland’s most popular visitor attraction, Edinburgh Castle, is also lit up as part of the Castle of Light event.

The city’s most famous Christmas light display is also on George Street, and over a million lights flicker at Edinburgh Royal Botanic Gardens.

2. Birmingham, England

The annual Frankfurt Christmas Market in the UK’s second city attracts over 5.5 million visitors, making it the largest of its kind outside of Germany and Austria.

The world-famous Birmingham market, which runs the length of New Street and spills into Victoria Square and Centenary Square, is famous for its ice-cold stein litre beers, footlong bratwursts with amusing udder-like sauce receptacles, and, in recent years, a pop-up indoor ice rink beside the city’s striking library.

3. Harry Potter Warner Bros Studio, Hertfordshire, England

Is a trip to Hogwarts on your Christmas wish list this year? Throughout November and December, the Warner Bros.

Studio and Hogwarts will be transformed into a winter wonderland, complete with real-life flying witches gliding above in the Great Hall and a Christmas banquet with all the trimmings laid out.

4. Cardiff, Wales

Each holiday season, Cardiff Castle holds its own Winter Wonderland, complete with a weatherproof ice rink, massive funfair, and Santa’s grotto.

Meanwhile, the surrounding Bute Park is home to the most popular Christmas light trail outside of London, and the bespoke jewellery, beautiful trinkets, and delicious street food available at Cardiff Christmas Market are well worth the extra trek.

(pic by Kim Traynor under creative commons licence)