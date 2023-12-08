Deputy Leader of Cheshire East Council Craig Browne steps down

Councillor Craig Browne is to stand down as deputy leader of Cheshire East Council and as chair of the highways and transport committee in February, it was announced today.

Cllr Browne has made the decision after being offered the chief executive position with Citizen’s Advice North Staffordshire.

He said: “It is a decision I have thought long and hard about, but have concluded that the opportunity it offers me to take up the next step in my professional career is something that I cannot afford to pass up.

“I have loved and enjoyed working with many colleagues (both officers and members) over the course of the last five years and I would like to thank everyone for the support they have given me in my role.

“I would like to assure everybody, and in particular the residents of Alderley Edge, that I will remain as a ward councillor and will continue to serve their interests and the interests of Cheshire East Council, to the best of my abilities.”

Cllr Sam Corcoran, leader of the council, said:”I would like to thank Craig for his dedication and commitment to the roles of deputy leader and chair of highways and transport committee.

“These are demanding roles, requiring significant commitment of time and energy.

“Each of us as elected members must balance our public service with our lives outside of the council and I congratulate Craig on his new role as the Chief Executive of Citizen’s Advice North Staffordshire.

“I have enjoyed our work together – we have achieved a lot through our joint administration and Craig has achieved a huge amount in his role as deputy leader and as chair of highways and transport.

“I look forward to working with Craig in his capacity as deputy leader until he steps down and to building a new working relationship with his replacement, next year.

“I appreciate the stability we have built in Cheshire East Council, with this second term of our joint Labour and Independent administration and note that several of the senior officers at Cheshire East Council are now the longest serving officers in their posts and that I am the longest serving leader of the council since its formation in 2009.

“However, change is a constant in local government, and we will manage the change, adapt and move forward, continuing to serve residents and businesses in Cheshire East.”

The Independent Group will have to elect a new group leader.

Election of a new deputy leader of the council and appointment of the new chair of highways and transport committee will be taken at a future Full Council meeting.