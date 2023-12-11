1 day ago
AFC Dishers beaten 5-0 in Crewe Regional Sunday league

in Football / Sport December 11, 2023
Lions v George & dragon - Sunday league football - weather

AFC Dishers had a morning to forget going down 0-5 to a lively Cooper Buckley side in the Crewe Regional Sunday Premier Division.

New signing for Cooper Luke Gillan netted four times, with the other strike coming from Pawel Abramovich.

It was the only Premier Division game to survive the stormy wet weather which left many local pitches waterlogged.

In Division One, league leaders Nantwich Pirates returned to top form after only drawing their previous two fixtures.

They played on the seldom used Barony Park Pitch 3 and beat Raven Salvador 10-2.

New signing Nathan Cotterell scored a hat-trick, with his brother Jordan scoring twice.

Liam Heyes-Porter also netted a hat-trick, with the other goals coming from Chris Stokes and Joint Secretary/Manager Sam Rogers.

Owen Porter and Tom Edge scored for Raven Salvador.

Two fixtures in the Crewe FA Vase were played.

Audlem went down 1-5 to improving Ruskin Park, who were 0-2 ahead after only seven minutes.

James Telford netted twice for the visitors, with further goals coming from Kobe Matambira, Lorcan Chilton and Luke Manning.

Josh Dennis netted for Audlem.

Cheshire Cat and C & N Utd. drew 3-3 on Barony Park, and the game went to penalties which Cheshire Cat won 4-3.

The Cat scorers were father and son combination Richard and Sam Davenport, along with Joe Bulkeley.

For C & N Utd., there was a rare strike from defender Nathan Bennett, with further goals from Josh Heath and Steve Lloyd.

The start of the game was delayed as no referee appeared.

But fortunately, Des Evans, who lives nearby, was available and stood in.

