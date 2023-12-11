Aldi staff in Nantwich and Crewe to receive New Year pay rise

Aldi store and warehouse staff in Crewe and Nantwich are to receive a pay rise in January, the company has said.

It’s believed it will become the first supermarket in the UK to guarantee employees a pay of at least £12 an hour.

The move is in line with the Real Living Wage that was set by the Living Wage Foundation in October this year.

Store assistants’ pay will rise further to £12.95 nationally as part of Aldi’s £67m investment into colleague pay.

Giles Hurley, chief executive officer of Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “Just as we promise to provide the best value to our customers, we are also committed to being the highest-paying supermarket within the sector – which is why we are investing more than ever into this pay rise.

“We are incredibly proud of every single member of Team Aldi and this is a way of thanking them for all their hard work over the past year.

“We believe our colleagues are the best in the sector and they play a huge part in making Aldi what it is today.”

Aldi has been named the UK’s Cheapest Supermarket, according to consumer champion Which? in November 2023.

It is now the UK’s fourth-largest supermarket with more than 1,000 stores, 11 regional distribution centres and 40,000 employees.