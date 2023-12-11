10 hours ago
FA Chair Debbie Hewitt visits Nantwich Town facilities

in Football / Nantwich Town / Sport December 11, 2023
Debbie Hewitt MBE chats with players from the Women’s section (1)

The new Chair of the Football Association Debbie Hewitt dropped in to Nantwich Town to view their new 3G facilities.

Ms Hewitt MBE is the first female Chair of the FA and is also the first female Vice-President of FIFA.

She visited the Applewood Arena facility and viewed the club’s junior and youth players.

She also spoke with members of the Pan Disability team and Women’s sections during their Saturday community activities.

Debbie Hewitt MBE with players from the Women’s section (1)
Debbie Hewitt MBE with players from the Women’s section

Before the 1st team’s kick-off against York City, Ms Hewitt officially opened the new Swansway Stadium community 3G pitch.

The plaque marking the official opening reads:

Nantwich Town Football Club
The Swansway Stadium, Community 3G Pitch
Officially Opened By
Debbie Hewitt MBE
Chair of the Football Association
& Vice-President of FIFA
On Saturday 9th December 2023

Main Contractor EB Sports Limited.

Nantwich went on to record a fine 3-2 victory over York City, who sit 64 places above the Dabbers in the footbally pyramid.

(Images courtesy of Jonathan White)

Debbie Hewitt MBE chats with players from the girl's section (1) (1)
Debbie Hewitt MBE chats with players from the girl’s section

Debbie Hewitt MBE (centre) speaks to Craig Acton from Nantwich Town Disability Football (1)
Debbie Hewitt speaks to Craig Acton from Nantwich Town Disability Football

Pre-match - Debbie Hewitt MBE with plaque and dignitaries marking the official opening of the Swansway Stadium 3G pitch (1)
Pre-match – Debbie Hewitt with plaque and dignitaries marking the official opening of the Swansway Stadium 3G pitch

