FA Chair Debbie Hewitt visits Nantwich Town facilities

The new Chair of the Football Association Debbie Hewitt dropped in to Nantwich Town to view their new 3G facilities.
Ms Hewitt MBE is the first female Chair of the FA and is also the first female Vice-President of FIFA.
She visited the Applewood Arena facility and viewed the club’s junior and youth players.
She also spoke with members of the Pan Disability team and Women’s sections during their Saturday community activities.
Before the 1st team’s kick-off against York City, Ms Hewitt officially opened the new Swansway Stadium community 3G pitch.
The plaque marking the official opening reads:
Nantwich Town Football Club
The Swansway Stadium, Community 3G Pitch
Officially Opened By
Debbie Hewitt MBE
Chair of the Football Association
& Vice-President of FIFA
On Saturday 9th December 2023
Main Contractor EB Sports Limited.
Nantwich went on to record a fine 3-2 victory over York City, who sit 64 places above the Dabbers in the footbally pyramid.
(Images courtesy of Jonathan White)
