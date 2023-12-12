Long service awards celebrated at South Cheshire firm Bakkavor

South Cheshire bread production firm Bakkavor has celebrated the long service of 86 of its employees.

Staff gathered at Nantwich Town’s stadium for the Loyal Service Awards programme.

It recognises Bakkavor’s local heroes who work for the garlic and speciality bread producer, which has a factory and a distribution centre in Crewe and a second factory in Aston, near Nantwich.

Colleagues who have achieved between five and 35 years of service were honoured, with two celebrating a quarter century of service.

Staff across the leadership team and employee forum came together to celebrate the achievements and share stories.

It included an evening filled with games, quizzes, music by resident DJ Anthony and a ‘chippy-tea’.

Stuart Borthwick, General Manager at Bakkavor Bread, said: “It is with real pride that we take this time to reflect on the loyal service of our colleagues.

“Bakkavor Bread has a long history of operating in the local area and we have been recognising some people who have been there from the very start.

“It is an honour to have presented these awards and celebrate their dedication for both the community and the workplace.

“Their work ethic and dedication has helped to create a successful business, producing fantastic products which are loved by consumers and where many careers have started and been nurtured but also one with a sense of community which looks after the wellbeing of our colleagues.

“At a time of enormous economic volatility nationally, the long service of our valued colleagues does a great deal to bring economic stability and opportunity to the local community.”

Bakkavor is soon launching its new graduate and apprenticeship intake for 2024.

(Pic: David Bown, Head of Operations (left) and Bob Williams, Safety, Health and Environment Manager (right), celebrating 25 years service)