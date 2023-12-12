Man jailed for 32 months for supplying drugs in Crewe

A man has been jailed for 32 months for supplying drugs in Crewe.

Liam Williams (pictured), 27, of Furnival Street, Crewe, was sentenced at Chester Crown Court on December 5 for being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

An investigation was first launched by Cheshire Police following intelligence that Williams was dealing cocaine from his address in Crewe.

A warrant was conducted on November 11 2022 and officers discovered £160 in cash on the floor behind the door, which had clearly been posted through the letterbox.

Other items inside the address included a bag of cocaine, a wrap of heroin, digital scales and snap bags.

Williams was found in possession of numerous mobile phones and was arrested.

He was released under investigation while inquiries were carried out.

Forensic examination of the scales seized showed traces of cocaine, ketamine, and cannabis, while the mobile phones revealed messages consistent with the supply of drugs.

Williams subsequently appeared in court on October 5 2023 charged with being concerned in the supply of class A drugs where he pleaded guilty.

Following the sentencing, PC Steven Copeland of the Crewe Proactive CID Team said: “I welcome the sentence handed to Williams.

“Thanks to a thorough investigation and a catalogue of evidence, he had no choice but to plead guilty.

“I hope this sends a stark warning that we will continue to crack down on this behaviour and protect the communities we serve from illegal drugs.

“We would urge anyone who has any information about drug-related activity to contact us and we will do the rest.”