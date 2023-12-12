Nantwich pupils boosted by Community Book Pledge donation

Pupils at Highfields Primary in Nantwich have benefited from a Community Book Pledge donation from local car dealer Swansway.

The pledge aims to help children reach fundraising targets and bolster reading resources in their school.

And Crewe-based Swansway Motor Group has donated £520 to Usborne’s Community Book Pledge in aid of the Nantwich academy.

Highfields are hoping to reach their fundraising target of £1,000.

The Usborne’s Community Book Pledge sees Usborne donate an additional 60% of the total raised in free books.

It means with Swansway’s help, Highfields will now benefit from a total of £1,600 worth of books, increased from the £768 based on the children’s fantastic fundraising efforts.

To raise money, pupils took on a reading challenge at the start of March, trying to read for as many minutes as possible.

Simon Dyson, headteacher at Highfields Primary Academy, said: “We would like to extend a big thank you to Swansway Motor Group for its generosity in supporting our fundraising for new books.

“The pupils will now be able to enjoy a refreshed choice of reading material.”

Swansway Motor Group director David Smyth added: “It’s our pleasure to support the fundraising efforts of the pupils at Highfields Primary Academy.

“Here at Swansway Motor Group, we understand the importance of nurturing young talent, as skills learnt at an early age can help later in life when entering the workplace.”

For more information about Usborne’s Community Book Pledges, contact [email protected]