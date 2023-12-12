Try Pickleball Event – Crewe

FANCY TRYING THE FASTEST GROWING SPORT IN THE WORLD?
South Cheshire Pickleball are delighted to offer you the opportunity to come along to a FREE taster session at Legends, Bentley Motors to come and try this exciting new sport in a fun and relaxed format.
Everyone welcome, bring your friends and family
Legends, Sunnybank Road, Crewe, CW2 8WD
Thursday 28th December 2023
9am – 12noon
Free
Equipment provided
Please wear suitable footwear.
Please contact [email protected] to confirm attendance or for further information.
