17 hours ago
Man jailed for 32 months for supplying drugs in Crewe
2 days ago
FA Chair Debbie Hewitt visits Nantwich Town facilities
3 days ago
Amazing Nantwich Town beat York City in FA Trophy
4 days ago
CEC looks to improve S106 funding after damning audit report
5 days ago
Deputy Leader of Cheshire East Council Craig Browne steps down
banner-advert
banner-advert

Try Pickleball Event – Crewe

in Listings December 12, 2023

FANCY TRYING THE FASTEST GROWING SPORT IN THE WORLD?

South Cheshire Pickleball are delighted to offer you the opportunity to come along to a FREE taster session at Legends, Bentley Motors to come and try this exciting new sport in a fun and relaxed format.

Everyone welcome, bring your friends and family
Legends, Sunnybank Road, Crewe, CW2 8WD
Thursday 28th December 2023
9am – 12noon
Free
Equipment provided
Please wear suitable footwear.

Please contact [email protected] to confirm attendance or for further information.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.