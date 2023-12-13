St Luke’s Hospice appeal to bring comfort to patients at Christmas

Doctors and nurses at St Luke’s Hospice in Cheshire are appealing for donations to fund equipment including a “cuddle bed” to bring comfort to patients this Christmas.

Staff have compiled a Christmas Wishlist of items which they would like to fund ranging from rise and recline chairs, wheelchairs and standing aids.

And they also want a specialist bed which allows families to cuddle their loved ones and offer comfort when they need it most.

Dr Rebecca Mitchelson said: “A cosy bed, a comfortable chair or a cuddle are simple things which we so often take for granted but which can make the world of difference to the patients and families we care for.

“At St Luke’s we pride ourselves not only on providing the best medical care and support, but creating a warm, homely and comforting place for loved ones to spend precious days together.

“A safe haven from the storms they are facing, where they can create memories to treasure.

“Please support our appeal this Christmas if you are able – your kindness today will mean the world to the families we meet tomorrow.”

A ‘cuddle bed’, which costs around £11,400, takes up the same space as a normal medical bed but it can be widened to make a double bed when required, allowing patients and their loved ones to lie together just like they would at home.

The hospice was able to buy one cuddle bed earlier this year and it has benefited so many patients and their families.

That included for 52-year-old Sue Summersgill and her husband Mike, from Crewe, who were able to use the bed in Sue’s final weeks.

Mike, manager of Lakeside Caravan Park in Winsford, said the cuddle bed made a huge difference.

He said: “The nurses realised how anxious Sue was after the first night and asked me if I wanted to stay.

“They mentioned that they had a cuddle bed and they brought it into Sue’s room and dressed it up for us with a little heart towel sculpture and chocolates on the pillows. That was amazing, a really nice touch.

“The cuddle bed has been a big relief for her because she knows I’m there and she can just reach out and touch me, and we can have a cuddle.

“It’s been so important to us to spend that time together while we’re going through this.

“The cuddle bed means that for moments in time, however brief, we can revert to our normal reality of being together – watching TV of an evening, lying in bed, having a brew.

“It’s a brief escape from the current reality of what’s happening and the cuddle bed allows that closeness and the feeling that, for a few precious moments, nothing is wrong.”

For more details about the equipment the hospice wishes to buy as part of its Christmas Comfort Appeal, and to make a donation, visit www.slhospice.co.uk/comfort