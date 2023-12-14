Bentley Motors electrifies its First Response Team fleet

Bentley Motors in Crewe has renewed its First Response Team fleet with two fully electric models to handle day-to-day activities.

The vehicles will be used for medical emergencies and off site events at the Pyms Lane headquarters.

The new Volkswagen ID3 and ID Cargo Buzz can be charged at 107 onsite charging points powered by more than 36,000 on-site solar panels.

The switch to electric First Response Vehicles helps Bentley’s environmental targets in line with its Beyond100 strategy.

They are also better placed to operate within the 10mph speed limit in place at the Bentley site.

Going forward, the ID3 will be used for medical emergencies, off-site events and day-to-day duties onsite, with the ID Cargo Buzz used to transport confined space, height and environmental emergency equipment.

The arrival of the two new electric First Response vehicles follows the lead set by the company’s on site logistics operation.

This only uses battery-powered vehicles, in line with the Bentley’s Beyond100 strategy to be end-to-end carbon neutral by 2030.

The switch to the two new models will reduce the amount of fuel used from 1261 litres in a year to 0 litres.

The Crewe site uses 100% renewable energy and in 2018 became the UK’s first luxury automotive factory to be certified carbon neutral by the Carbon Trust.

Other eco-friendly innovations have included a water recycling system in the paint shop, local tree planting and the installation of more than 36,000 on-site solar panels.

The company aims to make Crewe a ‘climate positive factory’ by 2030, actively reducing levels of carbon in the atmosphere.