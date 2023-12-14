Poor communication at a production facility: causes and solutions

The lack of high-quality, stable cellular communications and the Internet at a production facility is a very serious and, unfortunately, quite common problem that affects the efficiency of business processes.

Its presence entails unpleasant consequences: deterioration of communication between departments and individual employees; increase in time for performing routine tasks; and delay in receiving messages and calls from partners or suppliers.

If your production site is experiencing Vodafone, Tesco, or O2 network problems, then this article is for you.

You will learn how to get rid of these problems and improve business efficiency.

Reasons For Poor Communication In Production

Why is there poor communication in production? Let’s understand the nature of mobile communications.

It is an electromagnetic wave that is transmitted in coded form between two stations.

The peculiarity of the wave is that it penetrates poorly due to the following obstacles:

● Metal constructions

● Reinforced concrete walls

● Brick walls

● Shielding materials on the facade of the building. They reflect the waves of the signal that causes failures

● The network access point is located in the basement

● Close proximity to power lines

● The development of an area or city with high-rise buildings, as a result of which the signal reaches the device intermittently

● dense forest plantations

Even if the region has excellent coverage and powerful repeaters are installed, the signal at production sites may still be weak.

In addition, a significant number of factories and warehouses are located outside the city; they can be located in areas with difficult terrain or forest cover.

How to Start Improving Communication?

To correctly choose the right solution, for example, to enhance 3G or 4G communications, you need to take measurements that will tell you which device to buy or which method is right for you.

First, you need to select the location where you want to improve the signal.

This could be either the production facility we are considering in this article, a country house, an apartment, or anything else.

To do this, just fix the value of the cellular indicator on your phone or using a special device.

After this, you need to designate a point where the signal is good and at least a 3G signal is received.

It is important to determine the point where the signal becomes stable and check the quality of the connection.

If nothing really changes, then no matter how much you strengthen the phone’s communication signal, nothing meaningful will happen.

At this stage, it makes sense to consider the idea of changing mobile operators.

Measurement Analysis

Analysis of the measurements will allow you to determine how much an antenna is needed and how advisable it is to change the operator.

If the signal is not available even a few hundred meters from the place where you are, then there is no way to improve it.

But if you can see progress at a certain point, it will make your life easier.

At least you will know where to directly point the amplifier antenna.

Should You Trust Communication Indicators?

Communication indicators are the same divisions that we see on the phone screen.

It would seem that if there are few separations, the signal is bad; if there are many, there is an excellent connection.

But the problem is that this is not always true. Even if the screen shows an acceptable “H+” or 4 divisions, we can notice how absolutely nothing loads, and we simply cannot access the Internet.

In this case, it is best to turn to professionals who will use special equipment to measure indicators.

The Most Effective Ways to Improve Your Internet Signal

There are several different ways to improve signal quality. Let’s look at the most effective devices.

● Repeater to strengthen the signal. This device is required to improve the cellular signal. It receives a signal from the station, then amplifies it and sends it to the device. At the same time, it receives a signal from the device and sends it back to the station. The signal booster design consists of two antennas, which are responsible for receiving and transmitting the signal. However, the repeater has several disadvantages, including a fairly high cost and difficulty in setting it up.

● Satellite antenna. A satellite dish is a much more complex device, consisting of a receiver and a dish. This device allows you to get excellent network connection speeds, up to 100 Mb/s. However, it has similar features to the signal booster: high price and complex setup.

How to Improve Communication at a Production Facility?

Solving the problem of poor communication at a production facility is possible and it’s even easier than you think.

You just need to choose a good signal amplification system.

If you have Virgin, Tesco, or O2 network problems, you can choose models designed for installation in industrial areas, workshops, and warehouses.

Features of communication amplifiers for production facilities:

● high repeater power;

● a large number of power splitters and antennas;

● significant length of cable infrastructure;

● system of protection against failures and breakdowns;

● stable, uninterrupted operation in difficult conditions

The quality of the signal in production depends on two factors: the characteristics of the equipment used and the correctness of its installation. UCtel specialists are ready to provide both.

The company provides certified cellular amplifiers, as well as a full range of services for their professional installation and configuration.

UCtel is working to improve connectivity at such important facilities as hospitals, fire stations, and warehouses.

Wrapping It Up

Many people want to get a high-quality signal by spending a minimum of effort and money.

In order to achieve a visible improvement in your mobile network connection and Virgin, Tesco, or O2 mobile network problems, you need to take the time to identify weak and strong cellular access points, determine where the antenna should be pointed, consult with a specialist, and select the appropriate device. UCtel specialists will help you with this.