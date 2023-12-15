57 mins ago
South Cheshire residents urged to use NHS 111 ahead of doctor strikes
5 hours ago
Nantwich in Bloom pick up 13th consecutive Gold Award
16 hours ago
Nantwich Town councillors vote through precept rise of 3.5%
1 day ago
Protesters attend CEC meeting to demand parking charge re-think
1 day ago
Nantwich Poppy Appeal raises over £57,000 for Royal British Legion
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich Seals swimmers scoop medals at Preston event

in Other sports / Sport December 15, 2023
Nantwich Seals at Christmas Cracker in Preston

Five Nantwich Seals swimmers won medals and clocked personal bests at the Preston Christmas Cracker Sprint event.

Bella, Betsy, Lily, Freya and Lilli swam to success at Darwen Leisure Centre despite the wintery elements.

And in total the girls achieved one Gold Medal, one Silver Medal, and two Bronze Medals, as well as seven personal best times.

Seals spokesperson Lucy Beckett said: “The day kicked off with a brisk warm-up at 7.30am, and as the final race concluded late into the evening, it became evident that our swimmers had faced a challenging and lengthy event!

“Our small but formidable team emerged triumphant, securing a number of well-deserved successes.

“The team’s success serves as a testament to their unwavering spirit and the exceptional coaching that guides them.

“The Preston Christmas Cracker Sprint Meet will undoubtedly be remembered as a showcase of triumph over adversity for our talented all-girls swim team.”

(Pic courtesy of Nantwich Seals)

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.