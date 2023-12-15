Five Nantwich Seals swimmers won medals and clocked personal bests at the Preston Christmas Cracker Sprint event.

Bella, Betsy, Lily, Freya and Lilli swam to success at Darwen Leisure Centre despite the wintery elements.

And in total the girls achieved one Gold Medal, one Silver Medal, and two Bronze Medals, as well as seven personal best times.

Seals spokesperson Lucy Beckett said: “The day kicked off with a brisk warm-up at 7.30am, and as the final race concluded late into the evening, it became evident that our swimmers had faced a challenging and lengthy event!

“Our small but formidable team emerged triumphant, securing a number of well-deserved successes.

“The team’s success serves as a testament to their unwavering spirit and the exceptional coaching that guides them.

“The Preston Christmas Cracker Sprint Meet will undoubtedly be remembered as a showcase of triumph over adversity for our talented all-girls swim team.”

(Pic courtesy of Nantwich Seals)