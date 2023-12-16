Colleagues of Nantwich cancer woman raise money for Christie

The clothing company colleagues of a Nantwich woman have raised more than £2,000 to thank Christie Hospital that treated her.

Staff at Clothes2order chose to champion The Christie Charity to thank the hospital that treated Danielle Smith (pictured).

Danielle, 35, is an HR Officer at Clothes2Order and a mother to two young girls Gracie (2) and Alysia (9).

She has a personal connection to The Christie having undergone treatment for Stage 3 malignant melanoma in her left leg.

She continued her journey by participating in a medical trial at The Christie hospital.

Danielle said: “At Clothes2order, we held an employee vote to decide our Charity of the Year, and The Christie emerged as the top choice.

“I am currently undergoing treatment at The Christie, and there are other employees having personal experiences, making the cause close to many hearts in the company.”

Clothes2order staff are completing six different fundraising activities over the course of a year to support The Christie.

So far they have successfully earned five out of the six, with just one more to complete the challenge.

Fundraising activities included The Christie Charity’s Walk of Hope in Tatton Park and the Manchester to Blackpool bike ride.

They also organised their own events including birthday cake sales, hamper raffles for the King’s coronation and for Christmas, and a summer party charity sale where they made their own bags which families could fill with goodies, with all the money from sales going to The Christie Charity.

“Fundraising for The Christie Charity has been my main focus through treatment and the medical trial,” Danielle added.

“I have recently moved to six-monthly check-ups, and I am doing well, but I couldn’t have recovered as well as I have without the amazing staff at The Christie.”

Danielle has also been volunteering at fundraising events and even took on personal challenges including a zip wire across MediaCityUK, a skydive, and a daily 5K step challenge during lockdown.

Amanda Eccles, The Christie Charity Corporate Fundraising Manager, said: “We’re incredibly grateful for the impressive team effort from Clothes2order, having already raised £2.2K as part of The Christie Challenge.

“Corporate fundraising not only benefits The Christie, but we hear from so many businesses at how it also helps boost teamwork and morale in the workplace.”

To support the work of The Christie Charity, go to Donate today or ring 0161 446 3988.