Colleagues of Nantwich cancer woman raise money for Christie
Christmas lights bring festive cheer to local community
Man charged with sexual assault following incident in Nantwich
South Cheshire residents urged to use NHS 111 ahead of doctor strikes
Nantwich in Bloom pick up 13th consecutive Gold Award
in News December 16, 2023
A man has been charged with beating and sexual assault after an incident in Nantwich, Cheshire Police have confirmed.

Police were called to reports of a distressed neighbour at an address in the town at around 11.30pm on Wednesday (December 13).

A man, who was known to the victim, was arrested on suspicion of assault.

Following questioning, Paul Whitehurst has been charged by Cheshire Police with three counts of assault by beating and one count of sexual assault.

The 52-year-old, of Barony Road, Nantwich, appeared at Warrington Magistrates Court today (Saturday December 16) where he was released on conditional bail.

He is next set to appear at Chester Crown Court at a later date.

