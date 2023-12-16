Middlewich Road to close again for a month in early 2024

Daytime closures will be in place on the Middlewich Road near Leighton Hospital again early in the New Year.

Cheshire East says the closure is needed so work can be completed on the North West Crewe Package.

The closures will happen between January 8 and February 9, from the entrance of the hospital to the Eardswick Junction.

Cllr Craig Browne, chair of Cheshire East’s highways committee, said all works on North West Crewe Package scheme were due to be completed in May 2024.

He was responding to a question from Crewe councillor Clair Chapman (Lab), who asked for an update and said the roadworks had had quite a big impact on the local area.

Cllr Browne (Alderley Edge, Ind) said: “Early in the new year, there will be some daytime closures of the A530 Middlewich Road from the entrance of the hospital to the Eardswick Junction and these will apply from Monday, January 8, through to Friday, February 9.

“The daytime closures at the A530 are needed in order to install the permanent road signage, to plant the landscaping, to install the boundary fences and to carry out remedial works to bring the junction up to the council’s required standards.”

The closures will apply from 9.30am to 3.30pm and will not be in place at weekends.

Cllr Browne said the construction site will be closed from Friday, December 22, at 4pm until Monday, January 8, and all traffic management that relates to the scheme will be removed over that Christmas period.

The scheme aims to ease congestion around North West Crewe and improve access to Leighton Hospital, bringing opportunities for local businesses to expand, as well as new and existing housing developments.

It includes the construction of a new 2.6km single carriageway road and seven new roundabouts as well as the realignment of Smithy Lane, Flowers Lane and existing junction improvements on the A530 Middlewich Road and Minshull New Road.