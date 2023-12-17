Bunbury to host “Great Winter Get Together” in January

Bunbury village is to host a rural community “Great Winter Get Together” event on January 20.

It’s part of a national initiative aimed at keeping rural communities connected after Christmas and will take place at Bunbury Pavilion.

we know this is a difficult time for some so to beat the post-Christmas blues and in the name of the national Jo Cox campaign The Great Winter Get Together –

Bunbury organisers want to bring young and old together, inviting those alone and all families for an afternoon treat.

The event is being supported by Cheshire East Council and Bunbury Parish Council, via the ALIVE project, Early Birds Pre School, local ward councillor Becky Posnett, and CEC Communities team member Deb Lindop.

It will provide residents with a chance to find out what is happening in their village.

There will be free tea coffee and biscuits provided and will be served by WI volunteers.

A consultation will ask villagers to have their say on supporting the future of Bunbury and the development of local activities/services.

Other groups attending on the day include:

Cheshire East Adaptation service

Cheshire East Public Health team. Bringing BP testing

Age UK scam awareness

Tarporley Hospital

Bunbury GP surgery and PPG representation

Instinct Gym

ALIVE lunch club and warm hub

Pegasus taxis

Parish council with information about new speed limit and allotments

Early Birds

Phil Alcock – Children’s author

Alison Hanson Dance

Nic Badger school

Beth Hayward from the Bunbury Youth Club

Cheshire East Communities team

