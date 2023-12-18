2 days ago
Colleagues of Nantwich cancer woman raise money for Christie
2 days ago
Christmas lights bring festive cheer to local community
2 days ago
Man charged with sexual assault following incident in Nantwich
3 days ago
South Cheshire residents urged to use NHS 111 ahead of doctor strikes
4 days ago
Nantwich in Bloom pick up 13th consecutive Gold Award
banner-advert
banner-advert

Calveley Primary Academy wins pupil development award

in News / Schools & Colleges December 18, 2023
Calveley award (1)

Calveley Primary Academy near Nantwich has won the prestigious Excellence in Pupil Development Award.

The award highlights the dedication of children, parents, staff, and the broader community as a driving factor behind school’s successes.

The award follows hot on the heels of other trophies after the village school won a School Games Platinum Award and Eco Schools accolade.

Erin Knapman was also named Apprentice Teaching Assistant of the Year last month.

Calveley headteacher Ray Rudd said: “We are particularly pleased that the award noted our relationship with families and friends in the community.

“All our achievements are made possible by the warmth and goodwill of all involved with this school.

“From the children and staff who arrive every day with smiles on their faces to the parents, friends and families who go out of their way to support us.”

Calveley Primary School became part of North West Academies Trust in September 2021.

For more information email [email protected] or tel: 01270 918360.

(Pic: Teacher Kelly Spencer (left) with Headteacher Ray Rudd and Calveley Primary Academy pupils)

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.