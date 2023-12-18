Calveley Primary Academy wins pupil development award

Calveley Primary Academy near Nantwich has won the prestigious Excellence in Pupil Development Award.

The award highlights the dedication of children, parents, staff, and the broader community as a driving factor behind school’s successes.

The award follows hot on the heels of other trophies after the village school won a School Games Platinum Award and Eco Schools accolade.

Erin Knapman was also named Apprentice Teaching Assistant of the Year last month.

Calveley headteacher Ray Rudd said: “We are particularly pleased that the award noted our relationship with families and friends in the community.

“All our achievements are made possible by the warmth and goodwill of all involved with this school.

“From the children and staff who arrive every day with smiles on their faces to the parents, friends and families who go out of their way to support us.”

Calveley Primary School became part of North West Academies Trust in September 2021.

For more information email [email protected] or tel: 01270 918360.

(Pic: Teacher Kelly Spencer (left) with Headteacher Ray Rudd and Calveley Primary Academy pupils)