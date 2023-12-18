NHB went down 0-3 to The Lions in the Crewe Regional Sunday League Premier Division.
Goalscorers for The Lions were Lewis Clark, Jordan Amson and Michael Chesters.
Sandbach Town beat AFC Dishers 2-1. Ryan Dodd scored for the home side after 10 minutes, and they led 1-0 at half time.
AFC Dishers equalised but a Lewis Barker strike won the game for Sandbach Town.
The pitches at Knights Grange in Winsford were unavailable, but George & Dragon showed good initiative in finding an alternative venue.
And their effort paid off as they beat local rivals Winsford Over 5-1.
Robbie Hatton netted a hat-trick for the home side, whose other goals came from Olly McDonough and Zak Billinge. Jamie Dawson scored for Winsford Over.
In Division One, Raven Salvador had a good victory against improving Ruskin Park.
A Steve Wright goal gave the home side a 1-0 lead at half time, and a Luka Garlik strike put them further ahead.
Ruskin Park hit back to make it 2-1, but Raven Salvador netted a third goal through Jack Gilbert.
Cheshire Cat and C & N Utd. met for the second time in eight days, and the result was again a draw, this time 2-2.
Josh Hewett and James Emerton scored for The Cat, with veteran Mike Walton and new signing Nathan Cherrington on target for C & N Utd.
The league has announced that Leighton FC have withdrawn membership, having encountered many difficulties recently.
The League table will be adjusted accordingly.
The much postponed Cheshire FA Sunday Cup tie between Willaston White Star and Corsair PV of Birkenhead was finally played, and resulted in a 0-3 victory for the Wirral based visitors.
Another much postponed game was the Staffordshire County FA Challenge Cup between Betley and Waterstone Wanderers from Wolverhampton.
The fixture was switched to Betley and the home side progressed to the quarter final with an excellent 4-0 win, thanks to a hat-trick from Dan Lomas and what was described a “a wonder goal” from 37-year-old Wayne Beggs.
One of the two remaining quarter finals of The Crewe FA Vase was played, and proved to be a well matched affair.
White Horse took the lead against Nantwich Pirates with a goal from veteran Paul Bowker, but Mikey Truan equalised.
The scores were level at half time, before a penalty converted by Liam Heyes-Porter sealed the victory for The Pirates.
