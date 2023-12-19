Crewe & Nantwich complete 2023 with 15-15 draw at Vale of Lune

Crewe and Nantwich 1sts completed their 2023 with a hard fought 15-15 draw away at the Vale of Lune in Lancaster.

After a good start to the season, Crewe went into the fixture third in the league with nine wins and two losses from their first opening 11 games.

Vale had a slow start to the season, being on the wrong end of a few results but in the past couple of months, have slowly been climbing the table.

Crewe made some enforced changes but still travelled with a strong side.

The visitors played with the wind in the first half but it was Vale who made the stronger start which saw them scoring the first points with the winger going over in the corner, 5-0 to the home side with a tough kick against the wind narrowly missing.

Crewe struck back shortly after as winger Marcus Dockery (pictured) scored his first of the afternoon, 5-5.

Poor Crewe discipline led to a penalty where the Vale 15 slotted an easy 3 to make the score 8-5 at half time.

Vale started the brighter in the second half and again, the full-back found a way through the Crewe defence and converted his own kick, 15-5.

Crewe dug deep and to their credit showed great spirit to produce a stirring fightback.

First, skipper Eli Woodward went over from close range and shortly after, Dockery again found the try line.

Unfortunately both kicks missed leaving the score 15-15.

Both sides continued to strive for the win even with 80 minutes on the clock.

Crewe attempted to tap and go from their own line, making good ground before being turned over.

Vale then battered down the Crewe try line for only the ball to be spilt forward to conclude the game.

C&N 1sts are not in action when they welcome Whitchurch to the Vagrants on January 6.

The 2nd team put on a brilliant display of teamwork to defeat Northwich by 50-3.

The Women’s team played a strong Sefton team at home and went down to a 76-3 loss.