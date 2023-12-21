Musicians promote Christmas album in aid of local charity

A ‘Winter Party’ was held at Crewe Library with a mixture of music and poetry, writes Jonathan White.

The festive treat was organised by Angus Varley from Crewe Library, with assistance from Deborah Edgeley and Mark Sheeky.

Talented independent musicians – known collectively as ‘The Electric Sprout Foundation’ – performed the family-friendly festive track that they have written and recorded for a new charity Christmas album for a local homeless charity.

The 12-song album, entitled ‘Snow Business’, has been organised by Mark Sheeky, from Crewe.

The album features a mix of folk, alternative, electronica, rock, pop and ambient music, and includes a track from Mark Sheeky and other artists from Crewe and Nantwich.

The artists who performed their song at the ‘Winter Party’ were Mark, Maggie Shaw, John Lindley, John Miller and David Fray from The Poachers, and Mick Dick of The Forrest Dick Band.

At the same event, Deborah Edgeley read extracts from her new poetry book, ‘I Slip into French like Tolstoy’ and there was also an open mic poetry session. Festive refreshments were served during the interval.

Mark said: “It was a wonderful festive day at the library, and it was so generous of Deborah Edgeley to donate the proceeds from her book to The Electric Sprout Foundation cause.

“I’m amazed at how much we’ve raised so far, never could I have imagined raising over £300 from our little album project, but if I say so myself, the songs are brilliant.

“It was a joy to hear a few of them performed live.

“Thanks to those who came, and to Angus and the library staff. Libraries are precious cultural hubs, and this was a great example of how libraries are important social, community hubs, not just reading spaces.”

‘Snow Business’ can be downloaded or streamed, for £7 or more, via this link: https://marksheeky.bandcamp.com/album/snow-business

All profits from the album will go to Looking After The Homeless – LATH.

LATH is a group of volunteers who devote their time to caring for homeless, needy and vulnerable people in the Crewe and Nantwich area.

LATH runs a drop-in centre in Crewe twice a week from 10am to 1pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays at St Mary’s Caritas Centre, 65 Delamere Street, Crewe.

They provide for basic food needs and deliver a comprehensive range of advice and assistance.